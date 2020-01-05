Area likely won’t see accumulating snow soon

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — As the new year begins, Shiawassee County — like much of Michigan — is waiting for winter weather to truly set in.
Although temperature have fallen since record warmth at Christmas, the area is still above average.
According to the National Weather Service, the day after Christmas set numerous records. The NWS’s Flint site recorded 61 degrees, surpassing a record of 56 set in 2016. The temperature at Owosso Community Airport on Dec. 26 was 60.
Temperatures in the Shiawassee area are not expected to see highs below freezing for at least the next week.
Although there hasn’t been much Snow accumulation, precipitation has been high, leading to flooding in some areas.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Great Lakes region is expected to have higher amounts of precipitation than usual this year.
“Without either El Nino or La Nina conditions, short-term climate patterns like the Arctic oscillation will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center in a press release.
