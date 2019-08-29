CORUNNA — After years of temporary solutions, the Corunna youth in-line hockey league is taking steps to improve its rink in McCurdy Park by completing a total resurfacing.
The existing asphalt surface was removed and a new concrete playing surface is being laid.
Corunna Youth In-Line Hockey Director Shannon Quirk said the work is long overdue.
“There were three times where we resurfaced it with asphalt, and it cost us between $14,000 and $15,000,” Quirk said. “No matter how many times we put another layer on it, within six months we had cracks, it was horrible.
“Now it’ll be concrete instead of asphalt, so if there’s a crack or anything, we can remove it in sections instead of having to re-do the whole thing,” Quirk added.
To help finance the nearly $80,000 project, Quirk requested a $25,000 loan from the city of Corunna, with the understanding the nonprofit organization would repay the loan in $2,500 installments for 10 years. In her presentation to city council Aug. 5, Quirk explained the league had already generated approximately $53,000 in support of the project through various fundraisers and sponsorships.
The city council unanimously approved Quirk’s request.
The city previously loaned the league approximately $14,587 in 2007 for a complete asphalt resurfacing, which was paid back over a 10-year period. The job was well-done, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer, but there were cracks only months later, which forced the league to pay out of its own pocket for repairs.
“This time around, it’s being done right,” Sawyer said. “With a full surface tear-out and concrete replacement, there’s no more throwing good money on temporary fixes.
“The loan has allowed them to get this project done sooner, and without completely depleting their available resources,” Sawyer continued. “Given their track record, they will have no issues with repayment, and I anticipate an early payoff.”
Crews began tearing up the asphalt surface Aug. 16, according to Quirk.
In addition to the new playing surface, a small concrete path will be poured around the outside the rink so players’ skates don’t get damaged. Previously, the rink was surrounded by crushed asphalt, which often damaged skates, she said.
Wednesday, Keves Concrete finished pouring the final section inside the rink. Tuesday and Wednesday, the crew will pour the perimeter path.
Each year, after all bills are paid, Quirk said the league generates $10,000 to $12,000 in profit.
In her six years as director, Quirk has pushed through several renovation projects, including an upgraded concession stand, a roof over the rink’s benches and lighting around the playing surface.
She has also witnessed the league double in size, from approximately 12 teams and less than 100 players in 2013, to 21 teams and more than 200 players this spring.
As she watched the crew pour the final section of concrete Wednesday, Quirk said it gave her joy.
“You know, this gives these kids an outlet other than mischief,” Quirk said. “And it’s not just Corunna kids. “We have kids that come from Portland, they come Chesaning, New Lothrop, Owosso, Perry, Lansing, Flint, they’re coming from all over to play, which is amazing. They have the opportunity to meet new kids from all over, and they build these friendships that will last a lifetime.”
Fall in-line league play begins Sept. 7-8. Adults play Saturdays beginning at 4 p.m. through the end of October. Adult registration is $85.
Youth drop-in games are being offered this fall on Sundays through October for $10 per session. Quirk said it’s a great opportunity for kids to try the sport to see if they are interested.
For more league information, call Quirk at (989) 284-4876.
