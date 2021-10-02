CORUNNA — A Corunna man who attempted to escape the circuit court house in May after his bond was revoked was sentenced to at least six years, four months in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Dennis Howell, 37, was given the prison sentence for felony methamphetamine possession, fleeing/eluding a police officer, escape from jail through violence, and two counts of assaulting/resisting police causing injury. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 188 days served toward his sentence.
Howell had been on the county’s SCOUT tether program while on bond for pending felony fleeing/eluding police and misdemeanor driving without a license charges. His tether had shown that he was in Perry or Morrice “at a street corner,” and a program compliance manager noticed the irregularity and ordered Howell to take a drug test. He tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.
During a bond violation hearing following the positive test, Howell admitted to using marijuana but denied using meth. A compliance manager noticed that Howell appeared to be under the influence of meth, and Stewart revoked bond. Howell then attempted to flee the courthouse before being tackled, injuring two bailiffs in the process.
At Friday’s sentencing, Stewart reminded Howell he was the first person in Shiawassee County to get a SCOUT tether, but had injured law enforcement, so he would be getting a prison sentence.”
“The court still took a chance on you,” Stewart said. “I remember you were right on the TV screen and you said, ‘Hey, you can put one on each of my feet.’ Then you use meth, were not honest about it … Then you ran away.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked for a prison sentence, pointing to the bailiffs’ injuries. Koerner added that for the fleeing/eluding police incident, Howell had been driving a vehicle at speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.
“When he runs, he causes danger to our community,” Koerner said. “He puts officers at risk, he puts the public at risk … He could have crashed and killed himself or someone else.”
Defense counsel Patrick Allen said Howell has made bad decisions in the past, but always feels remorse afterward.
“It’s a microcosm of his entire criminal record,” Allen said. “I would ask the court to focus on his mental health.”
At the conclusion of Friday’s sentencing, Stewart mistakenly credited Howell with 150 months — not days — served.
“You can give me credit for 150 months,” Howell said while laughing. “That’s fine.” Stewart also laughed but corrected the amount to 150 days.
Howell has prior felony convictions for resisting/obstructing police in 2019 and possession of meth in February. He also has misdemeanor convictions for trespassing, assault and battery, and domestic violence from 2019.
