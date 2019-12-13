County board finalizes 2020 budget

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners Thursday unanimously approved its proposed $18.5-million budget and millage rate for 2020.
The county projects revenues of $18,569,850 in 2020 with matching expenditures. While the budget balances, Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said about $1.4 million in revenue is coming from the delinquent tax fund to make up for shortfalls in the overall budget.
The county is expected to take in $10,666,209 in tax revenue — up from $9,629,717 in 2019.
“I’m feeling pretty confident that we’re moving in the right direction,” Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, said.
The proposed millage rate in the county for 2020 will be 5.5405 mills.
The county’s $18.5 million in expected expenditures is broken down into six main categories: general government, judicial, public safety, public works, health and welfare, and community and economic development.
Among the largest cuts in this year’s budget is for public safety.
In 2019 the county spent $6,340,000 and in 2020 it expects to spend only $5,581,000, a decrease of $759,000.
The bulk of that reduction is coming from the Sheriff’s Office. In 2019, the Sheriff’s Office received $3,138,000 and in 2020 that number is $2,570,000 a decrease of $568,000.
County Finance Director Tracy Bublitz said road patrol is funded by the state so there won’t be any fewer officers on the road, but the Sheriff’s Office is planning to purchase less equipment this year.
Emergency services will receive $52,433 less in funding.
Some of the largest increases in expenditures are in the general cost of government operations. Expenditures are expected to increase from $4,809,000 in 2019 to $5,845,000 in 2020 an increase of more than $1 million.
According to Clerk Caroline Wilson, a large increase in the general government expenditures will be the cost of administering the 2020 elections. The county is expected to spend $291,317 for elections, Wilson said. Most of that will be reimbursed by the federal government at a later date.
The county is expected to spend roughly $5.5 million on its court system in 2020, a slight increase from $5,313,000 in 2019. About $100,00 more will be going to the probate court.
Community and economic development funding has remained about the same, increasing from $438,000 to a projected $470,000 in 2020. The largest expenditure is the Register of Deeds, which will receive $342,000. The county expects to spend $115,700 on community development in 2020, up slightly from $106,500 in 2019.
The $491,340 budget for public works funds the drain office, which will receive an expected $361,608 in 2020.
The county expects to increase what it spends on health and welfare by $10,000 from $588,000 in 2019 to $598,00. About $217,000 goes to the health department, which has been the same for three years and the majority of the rest goes to mental health work which has remained at $200,000 for four years.
According to the Shiawassee Health Department Director Larry Johnson, the majority of the funding for his department is from the state. Last month the board of commissioners authorized the health department to accept Michigan Department of Health and Human Services funding totaling $976,548.
Hanging over this year’s budget is the growing cost of retirement-related benefits the county provides for its current and former employees.
The county uses the Municipal Employee Retirement System, which the state administers.
For 2020, the county is expected to have at least $2 million in unfunded MERS liabilities, which will have to be paid at a future date.
