Inmate pleads to new drug charge

CORUNNA — A St. Johns man who is already serving a prison sentence for drug possession pleaded guilty Wednesday via video in 35th Circuit Court to an additional felony charge of bringing a controlled substance into the jail.
Dallas Levi Davey, 31, admitted to taking a syringe that contained fentanyl into the Shiawassee County Jail when he was arrested on a warrant in January 2019. The syringe was discovered when Davey was searched by guards during intake processing.
“My brother had just died, and I just kind of lost all control,” Davey told Stewart. “I didn’t do my probation like I was supposed to and I went on the run. Shiawassee County arrested me, I brought a needle into the jail, in my boxers, in my pants. And when they did a search of me, they found the needle on me. (It was) fentanyl.”
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Davey’s plea, and indicated sentencing guidelines are two to 20 months, though the court is not obligated to stay within that range. He set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. June 26.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, one count of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed, and a habitual offender-fourth offense was reduced to a second offense. Without the plea deal in place, Davey would have faced significantly more prison time.
Michigan Department of Corrections online records indicate his earliest possible date for parole on the Ingham County drug charge for which he currently is in prison, is April 15, 2021. Any prison term he receives from the newest charges would not begin until at least that date.
Davey’s record includes the 2018 drug felony possession conviction in Ingham County, as well as a 2013 felony retail fraud conviction. He was originally sentenced to probation for those cases, but violated probation and was sentenced to prison both times, according to MDOC online records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.