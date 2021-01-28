Judge sends man with long record to prison

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to at least four years, eight months in prison Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Kevin Faber, 27, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and attend mental health and substance abuse counseling. He was credited with 122 days served.
Before imposing sentence, Stewart reviewed Faber’s behavior while lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail and while on bond, noting Faber had 28 separate disciplinary reports at the jail.
He also pointed out Faber has been sentenced to probation six times in previous cases, and five of those terms ended with him being unsuccessful at staying out of additional trouble.
“Your behavior in the county jail is extraordinary,” Stewart said. “In my career both as a judge and as an attorney, I’ve never seen behavior like this before. I don’t know how to account for it.”
Stewart reviewed the reports, which included screaming and kicking cell doors, yelling obscenities at and threatening officers, peeling paint from walls, covering up cameras, ripping wires from a TV, trying to flood his cell and fighting with other inmates.
He also noted Faber violated the terms of his bond by missing drug tests and consuming alcohol.
In addition, prior to Wednesday’s hearing, Faber was sentenced to 93 days in jail for breaking a personal protection order by going to an ex-girlfriend’s house.
Stewart also said the Department of Corrections agent who prepared the pre-sentence investigation report requested that her name be taken off the report because it only recommended a jail term followed by probation.
In a short statement, Faber said he wanted the opportunity to complete probation and stay sober.
“I plan on following all the court’s guidelines and whatever protocol they issue,” Faber said. “I want to be an upstanding member of society when I get on probation and out of jail, completing probation successfully, and having my things together for the court.”
Defense attorney Lynn Bowne asked the court for a jail term and probation, rather than prison.
“There’s no question that he’s pretty cocky and sure of himself,” Bowne said. “Granted he wasn’t perfect when he was out. He stumbled and he knew better than that. But I think he’s an individual that would be a good candidate for Swift and Sure.”
Shiawassee County chief assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang noted Faber’s record includes 14 past misdemeanors.
“I would agree that he is cocky,” Masserang said. “But I think my agreement with Mr. Bowne ends there. He has a long criminal record. He has a record that says that he does what he wants and he doesn’t care what the law or the authorities say.”
Faber was charged with the felony drug counts in July 2020. He was arraigned in 66th District Court July 7, 2020, before former Judge Terrance Dignan and pleaded not guilty. He was later charged with four additional counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer.
As part of a plea deal in December 2020, Faber pleaded guilty to the two felony drug counts, and the balance of charges were dismissed by prosectors.
Faber has numerous drug and alcohol-related misdemeanors that date back to at least 2011. He was also charged with felony malicious destruction of property and resisting/obstructing a police officer in 2019, but was acquitted by jury at trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.