CORUNNA — An Elsie man was arraigned on several felony counts Thursday in 66th District Court for allegedly choking a woman, trying to flee the scene and run over an Owosso police officer, then leading police on a high-speed chase before eventually being apprehended.
Anthony Batora, 20, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of felonious assault, fleeing/eluding a police officer (third degree/vehicle), and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and misdemeanor domestic violence.
He was charged after a Monday afternoon incident in which he allegedly choked his girlfriend at a residence on the 500 block of E. Exchange Street in Owosso.
“Upon arrival, the suspect while fleeing the scene in a vehicle, attempted to strike an Owosso police officer,” officials said in a Monday statement. “The officer fired one round at the vehicle, no one was injured.”
Batora then fled the scene headed west on M-21, before turning north on M-52, then west again on Juddville Road. Michigan State Police and Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office personnel also joined the chase, which ended in Clinton County.
During the chase, Batora apparently posted a photo to his personal Snapchat account with police vehicles visible in his rearview mirror. The photo was captioned “Going to jail bye bye.”
According to court records, the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office has been appointed as defense counsel. Records do not indicate the amount at which bond was set.
Batora’s next scheduled district court appearances are set for 8:15 a.m. Feb. 16 for a probable cause conference and 2 p.m. Feb. 22 for a preliminary examination.
In Clinton County, Batora has numerous prior traffic citations including speeding, careless driving, and no proof of insurance.
Additionally, Batora is apparently on parole in Clinton County for a felony embezzlement conviction.
