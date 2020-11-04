SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Several city council and mayor seats were decided Tuesday in the cities of Perry, Corunna and Laingsburg.
Corunna
Running unopposed, longtime Corunna Mayor Charles Kerridge will serve two more years, earning 996 votes. He has served as Corunna’s mayor for 13 years.
In Corunna’s Ward 1, incumbent Corunna City Council member Patrick Belmer, who ran unopposed, garnered 922 votes, winning four more years. In Ward 2, incumbent council member John Sarrazin ran opposed to win another term, earning 932 votes.
In Corunna’s Ward 2, incumbent council member Michael White won four more years, earning 893 votes in an unopposed race. Adam Spannagel, another incumbent who ran unopposed, will serve a partial term on the council, garnering 876 votes.
Perry
The city of Perry has a new mayor, Sue Hammond, who ran unopposed, earning 862 votes. Incumbent James Huguelet, Perry’s mayor since 2013, did not seek reelection.
In the Perry City Council race, Larry Lambert, Bob Porter and Terry Wood all ran unopposed for three council seats, each carrying a four-year term. Lambert was the top vote-getter, with 630 votes; Wood earned 595 votes and Bob Porter garnered 564 votes.
Mindy Galbavi ran unopposed for a partial-term Perry City Council seat, earning 783 votes.
Laingsburg
Micheal Culpepper will keep his longtime seat as mayor of Laingsburg, earning 461 votes.
Three open seats on the Laingsburg City Council, each carrying four-year terms, will be filled by incumbent Gail Geasler, who earned 347 votes; challenger Dena Judd, with 336 votes, and incumbent Marcie Nickols, with 262 votes.
Incumbent Brian Fredline is off the Laingsburg City Council, pulling in 250 votes. Challenger Rebekah Kay Allen also fell short, with 233 votes.
All of the races were nonpartisan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.