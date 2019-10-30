Woman in jail for OWI pleads to embezzlement charge

CORUNNA — A St. Johns woman accused of embezzling $7,000 from a vulnerable adult, identity theft and illegal use of a credit card agreed to a plea offer with prosecutors at a hearing Tuesday before Judge Matthew Stewart in 35th Circuit Court.
Josie Newman, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of a financial device (credit card) and one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult Tuesday.
Newman admitted Tuesday to using the victim’s identity to open two credit cards, and to using checks the victim gave her to purchase household items to buy various items for herself in 2017-18.
The Argus-Press is not disclosing the identity of the victim.
“I used a credit card that wasn’t in my name and bought things for my home,” Newman admitted in court.
According to the terms of the agreement, two counts of identity theft and one count of illegal use of a financial device will be dismissed. Stewart added a condition to the agreement that if Newman pays the $7,000 in restitution before or on her sentencing date, she will not receive a prison term — as long as the victim in the case consents.
“I’m going to leave it up to (the victim),” Stewart told Newman, who wore a yellow jail jumpsuit at the hearing.
According to court records, authorities began investigating the embezzlement in April 2018. Court records do not state Newman’s relationship to the victim, but she admitted Tuesday the elderly victim was in her care at the time of the offenses.
Newman was charged with embezzlement Jan. 24, and arraigned the following day before 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan. She pleaded not guilty.
Court records show Newman posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was released pending disposition of the case. However, Newman was charged in Clinton County Jan. 15 with an OWI-presence of drugs (third offense), and did not show up for scheduled court hearings in the Shiawassee County case. Her bond was canceled Feb. 8.
She pleaded guilty to a reduced second-offense OWI charge in Clinton County, and she was sentenced to six months in jail. She is currently serving that sentence. She will complete that jail term Nov. 12.
She was subsequently charged by Shiawassee County prosecutors with the identity theft and illegal use of a financial device counts July 23.
Following the completion of her sentence in Clinton County, Stewart ordered that she be transported to Shiawassee County to await her sentencing date, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19.
Newman’s agreement with Shiawassee County prosecutors significantly reduced her potential prison sentence. Embezzlement of $1,000 to $20,000 from a trusted agent is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and/or a fine of three times the value embezzled, whichever is greater.
