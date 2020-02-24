CORUNNA — A Corunna man Thursday pleaded guilty to felony possession of ecstasy (second offense/double penalty) in 35th Circuit Court, and was ordered lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail until his sentencing next month.
John Collins Brown, 21, will be screened for drug court and, if accepted, will be placed in the program at his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 20. If Brown is not approved for drug court, he will be able to withdraw his plea, Judge Matthew Stewart told him.
Brown is the son of Bill Brown, the former attorney for the city of Owosso. The elder Brown formerly worked with Stewart in the same law office.
The plea agreement entered into the record Thursday indicates the second offense drug felony charge carries a possible 20-year sentence and/or a $15,000 fine. Sentencing guidelines indicate a potential of up to 22 months in jail if Brown is not accepted into drug court.
John Brown is on probation in Genesee County’s 67th District Court for a 2018 operating while impaired by a controlled substance misdemeanor conviction, and the pending charges here in Shiawassee County could be a potential probation violation.
Brown told Stewart he admitted to police he was in possession of ecstasy when he was stopped by police in Corunna Nov. 20, 2019.
He was arraigned on the felony drug charge in 66th District Court Feb. 4 before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not state the reason for the delay in the charge being filed. Brown posted a $20,000 cash/surety bond Feb. 20.
At the conclusion of the hearing Thursday, Brown’s attorney, Matt McKone, asked Stewart to continue bond, but Stewart denied the request, ordering Brown lodged at the jail until his sentencing.
Additionally, Brown has misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana, operating while impaired and minor in possession of tobacco in 2016, as well as a pending assault and battery misdemeanor case in 66th District Court.
He also has numerous minor traffic-related civil infractions.
