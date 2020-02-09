Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 26F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.