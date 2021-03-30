CORUNNA — The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to give blood and help maintain the blood supply.
The Red Cross is teaming up with Indycar to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets.
Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1 to 15 will be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross also will enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of their choice.
Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
Upcoming events include:
n From 10a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Friday at Owosso High School, 765 E. North St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. April 8 at the Durand VFW Post 2272, 923 N. Saginaw St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. April 13 at the Owosso VFW Post, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. April 15 at the Perry Church of Nazarene, 3100 Ellsworth Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.