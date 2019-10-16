CORUNNA — Approximately 267 customers were without power along Corunna Avenue this morning as the result of an apparent equipment failure, according to Consumers Energy spokesman Terry DeDoes.
The outage began about 4:30 a.m. and impacted a narrow stretch of customers along Corunna Avenue, from about Gould Street in Owosso southeast to near the Corunna city limit.
Consumers Energy’s online outage map originally indicated about 520 customers were without power this morning, but DeDoes said, in actuality, only 267 customers were affected because the equipment failure did not impact all three phases of the electrical service along the Stewart circuit from the Owosso substation.
Power was restored to all customers by 7 a.m., DeDoes said.
