CORUNNA — Nathan Lott, 31, of Owosso, rejected a plea offer from prosecutors Thursday in a criminal sexual conduct case, and will instead take his case to trial in 35th Circuit Court next week.
Thursday, assistant prosecutor Scott Koerner told Judge Matthew Stewart the prosecutor’s office had offered Lott a deal. Under the terms of the proposed offer, Lott would have pleaded guilty to one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes (habitual offender-second notice), and sentencing guidelines would have capped any potential period of incarceration at 21 months. Two counts of first degree CSC would be dismissed.
“Mr. Lott is not interested in entertaining any kind of settlement offer,” Koerner told Stewart, who then asked Lott if he intended to take his case before a jury.
“Yes, your honor,” Lott answered.
Lott was charged in December 2018 with two counts of first degree CSC and one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, all felonies. The CSC charges relate to alleged incidents that occurred in 2012 and 2013. The accosting charge corresponds to an alleged incident in April 2018.
Lott was arraigned on the charges in 66th District Court Dec. 11, 2018, before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty at that time.
Clarkson set bond at $250,000. Lott has been lodged in the Shiawassee County jail since his arrest.
Court records do not indicate whether the victim is the same individual related to each charge, however, the complaining witness is the same.
The location and circumstances of the alleged crimes were not specified. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Koerner said if Lott is convicted of the accosting charge, guidelines indicate a maximum sentence of four years in prison.
The CSC counts carry 15-year maximum sentences, as well as the possibility of lifetime electronic monitoring and registration as a sex offender.
Lott’s criminal history includes a 2011 felony conviction for resisting/obstructing a police officer, as well as several prior misdemeanor convictions and minor traffic-related citations.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.