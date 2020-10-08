CORUNNA — Off-road vehicles (ORVs) will soon be allowed on most city streets in Corunna after council members voted unanimously Monday to pass an ordinance permitting the use.
The new ordinance, approved following a public hearing in which no one spoke, will take effect Oct. 20. A separate resolution allowing the use of golf carts on city streets also passed unanimously Monday, and takes effect immediately.
City Manager Joe Sawyer said the purpose of the two-week delay on the ORV ordinance is to allow residents a chance to review the rules before hitting the streets.
“Usually we make those (ordinances effective) immediately,” Sawyer said. “We’ve approved this, now it’s your job to make sure you have your ORV stickers and you understand the rules and you educate yourself before you just start driving around on our streets.”
Corunna’s move to allow ORVs on city streets was sparked, in part, by a similar ordinance approved at the county level in July 2018, according to Sawyer. The county ordinance permits ORVs on most county roads, excluding state and federal highways.
Cities and village roads were excluded from the county’s ordinance, though municipalities were given the option to draft ordinances permitting the use. With the approval of the ordinance Monday, Corunna now joins Laingsburg, Perry and Durand as the area municipalities that allow ORVs.
According to Corunna’s approved ordinance, ORVs include multi-track or multi-wheel drive vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and other vehicles, excluding snowmobiles. Golf carts, meanwhile, are defined as vehicles manufactured for the purpose of playing golf that are incapable of exceeding 20 mph.
To operate an ORV or golf cart in the city, individuals must be at least 16 years of age and have a valid driver’s license, according to the approved ordinance.
Golf carts and ORVs will be allowed to operate during daylight hours only, Sawyer said — specifically, no later than 30 minutes after sunset, and no earlier than 30 minutes before sunrise.
Drivers have to adhere to all existing traffic laws, including speed limits, according to Sawyer. The maximum speed limit for golf carts is 15 mph, and for ORVs, 25 mph, according to city documents. Golf carts will only be allowed to travel on streets that are 30 mph or less.
Both golf carts and ORVs are prohibited from traveling along state highways (M-21, M-71), though they do have clearance to cross them to access other city streets, according to Sawyer.
In addition to state highways (M-21, M-71), the usage of golf carts and ORVs is prohibited along South Shiawassee Street from the railroad tracks south to the city limits and along North Shiawassee Street from the Caledonia Township surface drain (near the intersection of M-21 and State Road) north to the city limits.
Golf carts and ORVs are also barred from Pine Tree Cemetery, including the service roads within the property, according to the ordinance.
A violation of the ORV ordinance is a municipal civil infraction, according to city documents.
Fines are capped at $500. A court may also order the person to pay the cost of repairing any damage to the environment, a road or public property as a result of the violation. Violators of the golf cart regulations could have their privileges revoked, according to city documents.
To view the ORV ordinance and golf cart resolution in full, visit Facebook.com/City-of-Corunna, or contact city hall at (989) 743-3650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.