CORUNNA — An Owosso man was arraigned Thursday on his second “super drunk” driving offense in less than three months after Owosso police arrested him for allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.204.
Marcus Perez, 25, was arrested Sept. 5 for operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .17 or more, commonly known as Michigan’s “super drunk” law, as well as operating without a valid license, both misdemeanors.
Perez was first arrested June 27 by Owosso police for operating with a BAC of 0.17 or more, along with driving with an expired license.
Online records show Perez posted a $200 bond following the June arrest.
According to court records, prosecutors reduced that offense to an operating while impaired. He pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing Aug. 5, and the operating without a license count was dismissed by prosecutors.
Perez was ordered to pay court costs and fines, perform three days of community service, as well as complete six months probation. He was required to attend alcohol classes.
Following the second arrest, however, Perez did not appear for an Oct. 21 arraignment hearing scheduled in 66th District Court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
He also forfeited his bond, records show.
The warrant was recalled Thursday, and Perez is currently listed as an inmate in the Shiawassee County Jail.
Because of the probation violation, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
His probation was terminated last week by 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan. Court records indicate he will be granted work release.
The Sept. 5 operating with a 0.17 BAC and driving without a valid license charges are still pending in district court.
