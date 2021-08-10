Take a seat

CORUNNA — The Corunna City Council has unanimously appointed Brian DeLorge to fill a council vacancy in the city’s first ward, following the resignation of council member Pat Belmer June 28.
DeLorge was appointed to the council Aug. 2. He will fulfill at least a portion of Belmer’s term, which expires in November 2024. DeLorge will be required to run for reelection in 2022 to maintain the seat for the entirety of the term, city officials said.
DeLorge was the lone applicant to interview for the first ward seat, which represents the area south of the Shiawassee River and west of Shiawassee Street. He applied for the council seat in an effort to become more involved in the city.
“I’ve lived in two different areas of the city and want to help Corunna continue to be a great place to live, raise a family and work,” DeLorge wrote in his application.
DeLorge has lived in the city for 15 years, during which time he’s served as a member of Corunna’s Rotary Club and has been involved in several youth programs at Corunna Public Schools. DeLorge currently works as the director of entrepreneurship at Covenant Eyes and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baker College of Owosso.
“He says he’s got a lot to learn, but he’s a very smart man,” Corunna Mayor Chuck Kerridge said of DeLorge. “He is going to do a lot of good for the community.”
DeLorge’s appointment addresses one of two vacancies on the council; an empty seat still remains in the city’s third ward — which represents residents north of the Shiawassee River — and has since the resignation of Mayor Pro Tem Mike White April 5. No applications have been submitted for the third ward seat, according to Kerridge.
Unlike neighboring cities Owosso and Durand, Corunna is divided into three wards, which determine its council representation. Only two council members may live in a single ward, with representation split equally between the three areas of the city.
City residents vote for all council candidates, regardless of which ward they live in. Council members serve four-year terms.
Corunna also differs from Owosso and Durand in that its mayor is elected by the public, rather than a council member who is elevated by the council. The Corunna mayor serves a two-year term and only votes on council matters when there is a tie.
There are certain situations in which the mayor cannot break a tie, however, such as when approving the budget, adopting an ordinance or when there is an odd number of council members due to a vacant seat, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
There must be at least four council members present at meetings, not including the mayor, and with two vacancies that left only four members on the council; if even one member was absent, the council could not hold a meeting, as was the case July 19. Furthermore, many ordinances require a minimum of four votes for approval.
The ward system was created to help guarantee seats on the county’s one-time board of supervisors. The county switched from a board of supervisors to commissioners about five decades ago, eliminating the system’s original importance, according to Sawyer.
A seat in the city’s third ward remained empty for nearly three years with no applicants following Dawn Johnson’s resignation from the council in May 2017. The city briefly dealt with a first ward vacancy in October 2019 as council member Chuck Spring departed to move closer to his job in Lansing.
The first ward seat was filled by Belmer the following month. The third ward seat, meanwhile, remained empty until the appointment of Adam Spannagel in January 2020.
The council considered placing a proposal to eliminate the ward system on the March 2020 ballot, though the motion was ultimately rescinded in January 2020 after consultation with the Attorney General’s Office.
Sawyer said there are currently efforts at the state level that would give cities flexibility to amend ward systems without going through the charter amendment process, which requires the item be placed on the ballot. The legislation would likely require a super majority vote by council, which would be a welcome option, he said.
“It’s nice to have that disbursement throughout the city. At the same time, we’re just in a new era where it doesn’t serve the purpose it did years ago,” he said.
Like Belmer, White’s term is set to expire in November 2024. An individual appointed to fill the seat would be required to run for reelection in 2022 to maintain the seat for the entirety of the term, city officials said.
To be eligible to apply for a particular seat, an individual must be a resident of the city for at least two years, have established residency in the ward he or she is applying for and be at least 18 years old, according to city Clerk/Treasurer Nichole Cowdrey.
All candidates go before the council for consideration.
Applications are available at city hall, 402 N. Shiawassee St., as well as on the city’s website, corunna-mi.gov. For more information, contact city hall at (989) 743-3650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.