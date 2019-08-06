CORUNNA — After months of back and forth between the city and Eric Cleveland over the state of his former bail bonding building downtown, Cleveland has finally brought the building up to code.
And the necessary changes came just in time; if he hadn’t made the repairs prior to Monday night’s council meeting, the city had planned to hire a licensed contractor to do the work, sticking him with the bill.
As a result of Cleveland’s work over the past month, which included installing a rubber roof, placing steel siding along an exposed interior wall and using mortar to seal the gap between the first and second floor, the city council voted unanimously Monday, 5-0, to excuse Cleveland from potential penalties associated with not renovating the building.
“You know, he stepped up the plate and did a really good job for us,” City Assessor Merilee Lawson said following Monday’s meeting. “It was going a little south on us in the beginning, but Eric came through and he did a great job. I mean it looks good, right? He actually has revitalized that space, it’s extraordinary. I knew he could do it.”
The building, 123 N. Shiawassee St., suffered significant damage in July 2018 when the neighboring Cavalier Bar caught fire and subsequently collapsed. Portions of the remaining structure, including an exposed interior wall and a collapsed roof, constitued code violations, according to city building official Bob Delaney.
Cleveland had been given multiple deadlines to make the repairs, most recently July 1, but cited inclement weather, a lack of electricity and a busy work schedule as reasons for a lack of progress.
In two weeks time, Cleveland had placed vinyl siding along the exposed wall and installed a temporary roof, but the changes were unsatisfactory, Delaney said, as the structure still wasn’t weather-tight.
From there, the city council voted on July 1 to impose a final deadline of July 31 for repairs, otherwise a licensed contractor would be appointed to do the work, at Cleveland’s expense.
In a month’s time, Cleveland made the necessary changes, placing steel siding along the exposed wall, sealing the gap between the floors and installing the rubber roof, much to the delight of City Manager Joe Sawyer.
“It feels great…We don’t like having conflict with anybody, you know, and our downtown means an awful lot to us. We’ve taken a lot of losses with these fires we’ve had over the years and things like that… it’s always refreshing to see somebody go the extra mile,” Sawyer said. “Obviously we were getting frustrated just over the timeline, it’s been over a year since that Cavalier Bar fire took place, but at the same time, you know, he went the extra mile. Not only did he button it up tight, it looks beautiful for what he did. I’m very impressed.”
Cleveland said cosmetic work remains at the site, including bringing in a dumpster to get rid of debris, as well as installing a glass entryway on the unfinished smaller building, which abutted the Cavalier Bar.
As for Clevelands future plans for his business, he said he’s enjoying working as an independent contractor right now, but he added that he’ll likely get back to bail bonding at some point in the future.
