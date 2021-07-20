CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday, following a legally questionable closed session, voted to give county employees, including themselves, COVID-19 “hazard pay” from federal funds.
Commissioners, however, apparently made out much better than the rank-and-file employees in the county with board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, accepting $25,000 in extra cash, according to commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1.
Webster said she believes the closed session was conducted in violation of the Open Meetings Act and was unaware Thursday that commissioners planned to give themselves any money from the American Recovery Rescue Plan.
Webster today said that in addition to Root receiving $25,000, she understands that county Coordinator Brian Boggs received $25,000, commissioners John Plowman, R-District 7, and Brandon Marks, R-District 4, received $10,000 each, and the remaining commissioners — Webster, Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, each received $5,000.
Webster said commissioners were told Thursday that county employees would receive and average of about $2,100, but she assumed that meant all would receive similar amounts. Instead, while the average is accurate, most of the county’s 250 employees apparently will receive only about $1,000.
Webster did not have information on what other elected officials received, if anything.
“There was no hint that commissioners would get anything,” Webster said today.
Commissioners voted 6-0 Thursday to approve the proposal. Commissioner Brodeur was absent.
Webster said after a resident mentioned commissioners getting money, she checked her bank account and discovered the funds had been deposited, minus tax withholding. She told her husband to withdraw the money in the form of a cashier’s check and intends to return it to the county.
In addition to the amount of money commissioners received, Webster took issue with the closed session that preceded the vote. She noted the hazard pay was not on any agendas prior to Thursday’s final meeting. That agenda only listed a personnel matter/legal opinion.
Webster, highlighting the Michigan Open Meetings Act, noted discussion of a legal opinion requires ongoing litigation and the presence of the lawyer to discuss the written opinion.
Personnel matters may only be conducted in closed session if they involve a performance review or disciplinary action — and only at the employee’s request.
“I protested. We should not be in here. We should not be in closed session. It wasn’t a union negotiation,” she said. “They said (county attorney) Ryan Painter said it was OK.”
Additionally, the OMA states the motion to go into a closed session should cite the section of the OMA and the statutory basis for the closed session.
Finally, Webster said, Root called the meeting back to open session after all spectators had left and conducted what she called a “perfunctory” open session before a vote.
“It was a sham to appear it was in open session,” she said.
After returning to open session, Boggs recommended transferring $3 million worth of COVID money into the county’s general fund “for the purpose of balancing out so that we’re not running in the negative and using other funds.”
“Was there anybody out there?” Holzhausen asked about remaining members of the public as Boggs continued his explanation.
“Nope,” Boggs replied, glancing into the entryway along Shiawassee Street.
Resuming the discussion, Boggs recommended the county pre-pay its yearly contribution to the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership for the next few years.
“What that will do is free up that money in our budget to spend on other things, which will therefore both provide the economic development opportunity that it is meant for but also open it up in our general fund so that we can use it to pay other obligations, perhaps MERS, other things of that nature, and take that burden off of the general fund.”
Boggs also suggested pre-paying some of county’s retainer fees to Painter, noting it’s an eligible expense under ARPA.
Garber motioned to approve the proposal, authorizing the use of ARPA funds for “COVID hazard pay for county employees, (a) budget stabilization plan, economic development, (a) prosecutor case mangement plan and county legal services.”
“We’ve had our discussion, so do we want to have more?” Root asked commissioners after Garber’s motion.
Marks asked if there were any ideas for other ways to use the relief funds.
“It’s relatively restricted,” Boggs replied. “There are certain things that it can be used for … We’ll have other recommendations coming forward in the next couple of months.”
According to a database of stimulus amounts, county government was set to receive approximately $13.2 million.
The county hired outside firm Maner Costerisan to calculate its lost revenue throughout the pandemic. Lost revenue during the period, according to the firm, was roughly $6.4 million.
“Anything that you can count as lost revenue, you can supplement this (relief) money in there for that,” Root explained, noting those funds can be used without restrictions under ARPA.
Relief funds must be spent by 2024 or they’ll be returned to the federal government, according to Boggs.
I have no words for the corruption this Board of Commissioners adheres to. This is so disgusting and under handed. As it appears, only looking out for themselves and not the people who voted them into office. What a shame and a waste.
The level of brazen corruption in this story is hard to comprehend. Imagine taking 25K or 10K while other county employees get $1000, and then being able to sleep at night! Root, Garber, Marks, Plowman and Holzhausen must be replaced by the voters next year! It sounds as if Mr. Brodeur MAY have clean hands. I'll wait to see if he returns the money. Ms. Webster is the only member who time after time has displayed the integrity becoming of one of the top public servants in the county.
