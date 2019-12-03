CALEDONIA TWP. — The Michigan State Police Flint Post, in conjunction with ELGA Credit Union, the Salvation Army, Cars 108 and Banana Rocks 101.5, is hosting its seventh annual Stuff a Blue Goose event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
The public is invited to fill an MSP cruiser with toys at the Salvation Army store, 1812 E. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.