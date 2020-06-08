Budget burdens

CORUNNA — With the ongoing dam removal project and anticipated revenue losses amid the coronavirus, the city of Corunna’s general fund balance during the 2020-21 fiscal year could drop to levels last seen 15 years ago, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
The Corunna City Council unanimously approved its general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year June 1.
The budget, which takes effect July 1, balances $1,925,947 in revenues and expenditures, marking an approximate 4.3-percent decrease in revenues from the 2019-20 budget.
The budget also projects a 15-percent reduction in state revenue sharing as a result of the coronavirus, according to Sawyer. State revenue sharing accounts for approximately 20 percent of the city’s general fund revenue at approximately $386,000 per year, he said.
To make up for the lost revenue, the city is pulling approximately $120,000 from its general fund reserves, which will result in an estimated fund reserve of $431,283. The city previously had to pull nearly $200,000 from its fund reserves in 2019-20 to help finance the $1.2-million dam removal and restoration project, according to Sawyer.
“The timing for us isn’t the best in the world as we’re in the process of finishing up this dam project,” Sawyer said, “but given what’s going on, the budget could be much worse than a $120,000 draw from fund balance.
“We’re optimistic,” he continued, “and we do have some areas that we can adjust to weather the storm without cutting services and getting into employee and staff reductions.”
A portion of the budget over which the city has a fair degree of flexibility in 2020-21 is its unfunded retiree obligations, according to Sawyer.
Approximately $263,624 — roughly 13 percent of the 2020-21 general fund budget — is currently allocated toward the city’s Municipal Employees Retirement System (MERS) Unfunded Accrued Liability, an area the city has made a priority in recent years to pay, according to Sawyer.
As of Dec. 31, 2018 (the latest report), the city has an unfunded liability of approximately $1.53 million.
In April, the city council unanimously approved the transfer of approximately $255,000 from the Retiree Benefits Fund to the city’s MERS Unfunded Accrued Liability, marking a 50 percent increase to the city’s budgeted MERS payment for the 2019-20 budget year.
“We’ve been very aggressive in trying to get our head above water on that for the future of the city and it’s been a long battle,” Sawyer said, noting his latest projections indicate the city’s pension liabilities should be fully funded by Dec. 31, 2022.
“The burden that it would take off the city financially would be felt across all departments, all activities, all funds,” Sawyer continued, “so I think in a worst case scenario for us, if we do take some revenue hits because of COVID-19 that we can’t absorb in our fund reserves, we do have the ability to push that timeline back on trying to get the unfunded liabilities paid for. We don’t necessarily want to, but when we get to a point where we’re deciding to reduce services or delay that goal, I suspect we would opt to delay that goal.”
Additionally, Sawyer indicated that approximately $45,157 of the city’s general fund is budgeted for contingency, i.e. unexpected expenses, though oftentimes a portion of those dollars go unspent in a given budget year.
“If we have a disaster, an emergency or we have a downturn in the economy, it gives us a little buffer,” Sawyer said. “Sometimes it’s also for opportunity, so if we see an opportunity come along to do an improvement or to grab hold of a grant that we need some match monies for (we can pursue that)…It serves multiple purposes but it absolutely gives us a little protection.”
The city is planning for more than $2.6 million worth of major projects and $110,000 for minor projects in 2020-21, with much of the funding expected to come from state and federal grants and spending spread over several years.
Upcoming projects include the resurfacing of a roughly 1,700-foot portion of Parmenter Road ($863,706), sanitary sewer improvements ($120,000) and downtown city center improvements ($75,000).
Water and sewer rates will increase due to Owosso water rate adjustments as well as ongoing projects at the Mid-County Waste Water Treatment Plant.
An average residential user (5,000 gal/mth) will see a $2.95 increase in his or her monthly bill. The same customer received an increase of $4.10 per monthly bill in 2019-20, and no increase in 2018-19.
City-wide curbside garbage collection will also increase, from $9.96 to $10.51 to accommodate the service contract.
This year’s millage rate was set at 13.2419, reflecting a 0.0465 decrease from the 2019-20 budget year.
