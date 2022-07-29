Body found at Town Tub in Corunna

The Corunna Town Tub, as seen on Tuesday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

CORUNNA — The 32-year-old Chesaning man whose body was found early Tuesday at the Town Tub gas station by police has been identified as Darrick Hamilton.

Corunna police said Hamilton potentially died as the result of a drug overdose.

