CORUNNA — A proposal to abolish Shiawassee County’s elected surveyor position in 2024 was removed from the county board’s Committee of the Whole agenda Wednesday after county officials resolved a conflict with the current office holder, according to board Chairman Jeremy Root.
Monday, the county’s Finance and Administration Committee voted unanimously to advance a resolution that would abolish the elected surveyor position, currently held by William Wascher, in 2024.
The move to eliminate the position was sparked, in part, by a confrontation between Wascher and other county officials during a recent budget meeting, though after a brief discussion via phone Wednesday, Root said both he and Wascher were able to come to an understanding.
“We had a good conversation today,” Root said in his opening remarks Wednesday. “There’s no more bad blood between him, between the board, between anyone here…We each got off on the wrong foot at a budget meeting and those things happen.”
The conflict during the recent budget hearing was sparked by a lack of mask wearing among county officials, Root said, noting there were only four individuals in the room at the time, each of whom were socially distanced from one another.
“Being that there was less than 10 people in the room, we were distanced enough apart,” Root said. “He just got very, very upset about it.”
County Coordinator Brian Boggs, in his explanation for how the proposal to eliminate the position came to be, said Wascher allegedly stormed out during a meeting, brought back in his mail, slammed his fist on table and carried on to the point where he was asked to leave.
The outburst prompted Root to request that a proposal abolishing the elected surveyor position be added to the county board’s agenda, a proposal Wascher denounced during Monday’s Finance and Administration meeting.
“Just because you don’t like me, and you can’t fire me, you’re going to abolish the position?” Wascher asked. “I don’t understand this. You’re going to spend more money hiring other departments to do this than what you would be paying me, guaranteed. It happens all the time in other counties so I don’t understand why you want to throw money away. You’re not paying me a dime anyway because this is all grant money and I guarantee other departments won’t do it for the grant money, it’s not that much money.”
Monday, Root explained a number of counties throughout the state have already abolished the elected surveyor position, and only six elected surveyors currently remain in the state.
“We can get that information and see exactly where that lays, but I mean (the surveying) work is being done in other counties,” Root said. “We can certainly find how they do their work.”
During a phone conversation Wednesday, Root said he and Wascher were able to get on the same page, each acknowledging fault in what Root described as a simple misunderstanding.
“(Wascher) told me (Wednesday) how he felt and I said, ‘Had you said exactly what you said to me today on the phone, we would not have had a disagreement,’” Root explained. “It was very confrontational the way we approached the subject. We were very cordial on the phone.”
Moving forward, Root said he still supports the move to abolish the elected surveyor position, given that Wascher is currently one of the only licensed surveyors in the county.
“There’s no rush to abolish, but (Wascher) did agree that it’s probably something Shiawassee County should look at being that he’s one of the only licensed people left,” Root said. “That position, being elected, requires for your residency to be within the county, and if we have no other licensed surveyors then no one can do it anyway so he did say he wanted to have that conversation with us, just not at such an adversarial time.”
Wascher, a Republican from Owosso, was initially elected in 2012 and won reelection in 2016 without opposition.
He ran unopposed in this year’s primary and will be again in the Nov. 3 general election. He informed Root Wednesday he does not plan to run for reelection in 2024, but would like to be involved in any discussions regarding the surveyor position moving forward.
