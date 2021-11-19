CORUNNA — Shiawassee County is saving nearly $1 million this year as a result of changes in health care funding strategies adopted by the board of commissioners in 2020.
Prior to this year, the county contracted directly with Blue Cross for a self-funded employee health care plan, county Coordinator Brian Boggs indicated during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
“However, through the board’s leadership, the county brought in 44 North — one of the state’s only dually licensed third-party administrators and brokers — to set up a high deductible plan, with the deductible paid for by the county, and changed how prescription drugs are filled,” Boggs said. “There was no change to coverage for the employees and the results have been realized as $800,000 in savings over the course of the year.”
44th North Vice President John O’Connor, in a press release Thursday, indicated both the change in funding strategy and implementation of a high-cost prescription management program have garnered considerable savings without the county changing from Blue Cross Blue Shield medical or changing benefits levels.
“In the end the result is a lower cost for the county as well as lower cost shares for your employees for health insurance,” O’Connor noted in the release.
Finance and Administration Committee Chairman John Plowman, R-District 7, said the changes are part of a “long term strategy to make sound fiscal changes to the county without impacting the benefits of our valued employees.”
“Insurance is a big business and they change the rules in little tiny bits and pieces every year, but it can affect the bottom line tremendously,” he said Thursday. “Bringing in 44th North has enhanced our ability to recognize those changes and then negotiate.”
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, described the health care savings as a “significant achievement” for the county, adding, as far as he can tell, this will be an annual savings for years to come.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the results of these changes,” Brodeur said in the release. “Excellent coverage maintained for our valued employees and a savings of nearly a million dollars a year for the taxpayers. Congratulations and thank you to all the people who are working to find solutions like this to our county’s precarious financial situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.