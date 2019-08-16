CORUNNA — A rezoning allowing a trucking company to build a cold storage/loading facility at the corner of M-52 and Tyrell Road in Bennington Township has been approved by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners voted 5-2 at Thursday’s regular commission meeting to permit the rezoning, from A-2, agricultural production/rural residential zoning, to M-1, light industrial.
Commissioners John Plowman, R-District 7, and Cindy Garber, R-District 6, voted against the rezoning.
A number of residents objected to the move, including during Thursday’s session, expressing concerns the rezoning doesn’t fit the township’s master plan, the new business will increase traffic and other concerns.
The rezoning request was made by Ohio-based Custom Transporters, which plans to construct a 4,000-square-foot building and parking lot on the 1.5-acre parcel. The land is vacant.
Custom Transporters has voluntarily agreed to restrict any future sale of the land to a similar business.
The company plans to pick up pontoon boats from its major client, Crest Marine, which is also located on M-52, load them onto trucks at the new site and transport them to boat dealers or other destinations. There will be no manufacturing at the site and no regular staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.