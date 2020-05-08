CORUNNA — A Durand man pleaded guilty Thursday via video in 35th Circuit Court to felony resisting and obstructing a police officer for fleeing a traffic stop on foot.
Matthew McMurray, 31, pleaded guilty to felony resisting/obstructing and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
In return for his plea, a habitual offender-fourth offense enhancement was dismissed. Without the plea agreement, McMurray could have faced up to five years in prison.
Sentencing guidelines were estimated at two to 17 months by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for the felony count, and the misdemeanor is punishable by up to 93 days in jail. Stewart is not obligated to stay within the guidelines on the felony, however.
McMurray was charged Jan. 23 after being pulled over by Corunna police for having a headlight out.
“(The police officer) was trying to get me out of the vehicle,” McMurray told Stewart. “That’s when he opened my door, he had his hand on the upper part of my door window. I ended up pushing his hand out of the way and running. I got arrested 10 minutes later. I pushed his hand and ran.”
McMurray was arraigned on the charges Jan. 24 in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate McMurray posted a $550 cash bond and has been free since that time while awaiting disposition of the charges.
Stewart accepted McMurray’s guilty plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. June 12. McMurray’s bond was ordered continued.
McMurray has a lengthy criminal record in Shiawassee County that dates back to at least 2006. It includes numerous alcohol-related misdemeanor convictions, as well as a 2011 unarmed robbery, and a 2019 attempted resisting/obstructing felony conviction for which McMurray served 40 days in jail.
