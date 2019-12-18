CORUNNA — The Friends of the Corunna Historical Village of Shiawassee County will conduct their last meeting for 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the conference room at Corunna City Hall.
Election of officers for 2020 will be on the agenda. The meeting is open to the public. Enter city hall at the east door.
In addition, the Corunna Historical Commission will meet following the Friends meeting, at 7 p.m., in the conference room at city hall.
Agenda items include Christmas in the Village and election of officers for 2020. There are vacancies on the commission. If interested, pick up an application at Corunna City Hall. You do not need to be a resident of Corunna.
