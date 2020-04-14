CORUNNA — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders closing non-essential businesses and offices, Shiawassee County’s 35th Circuit Court has not been in operation since March.
But Judge Matthew Stewart said Monday that circuit court will be up and running this week, conducting hearings via video and the Zoom app, beginning with sentencing hearings Thursday morning, which will be live-streamed on YouTube.
“We have a plan for circuit court to resume with video hearings,” Stewart said. “I want the citizens to know the criminal justice system will be continuing. Crimes will be punished in Shiawassee County. We want to make ourselves accessible to the public, and make sure the community has access to our court and have transparency.”
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Administrator Krissi Lab added a virtual docket with hearing times has been added to the circuit court website. It can be reached by going to shiawassee.net, clicking on courts, then circuit court, and scrolling down. A link to the circuit court YouTube channel is also available. Court hearings will be live-streamed, but will not be available to be viewed later.
Stewart said defendants will be asked to sign a waiver for sentencings, since they have a right to be sentenced in person, and can do so. Court staff will be limited to Stewart, a court clerk, and bailiff to keep contact with others to a minimum. Other types of hearings will be conducted with the Zoom app.
Lab also noted the Friend of the Court is expanding virtual services during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has added additional features for new resources to its website.
According to a press release, a parenting time complaint form has been added to the FOC website, and anyone with a complaint can also email foc@shiawassee.net, with “Parenting Time Complaint” in the subject line.
For anyone whose income has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are also links on the FOC website for forms to fill out, including forms for support motions and to request to waive fees. Those forms can be filled out and saved on personal devices, and filed with the Shiawassee County Clerk’s Office by mail.
For those asking to have their support lowered, it is important to file their motions as soon as possible. Once they are received by the court, the motion will be reviewed to determine whether a virtual meeting will be set up.
“We will make every effort to expedite parenting time complaints and child support motions,” the press release states. “In the meantime, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, parents should wash hands, stay home when they are sick, avoid close contact with sick people, disinfect commonly touched surfaces and maintain social distancing.”
66th District Court has been conducting arraignments for serious cases via video.
