Corunna Fourth of July festival canceled

CORUNNA — The Corunna Fourth of July Committee announced Wednesday in a press release that this year’s festivities have been canceled.
“With much regret, and in review of our current financial situation due to cancellation of fundraisers, sponsorships, along with continued social distancing associated with COVID-19 and our desire to keep everyone safe, we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Fourth of July celebration,” chairwoman Angie Fernette said in the press release. “We are committed to making the 2021 event as good or even better. We thank everyone or their support and patience.”
The state currently is under a “stay home, stay safe” order requiring people to remain at home and travel only for essential business, in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. The order is set to run through May 15, but there is no guarantee the state will drop restrictions after that date.
Corunna’s cancellation of Fourth of July festivities joins the list of numerous local events, including the Railroad Days Festival (May 15-17) and Curwood Festival (June 4-7), that have been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The county’s next major event, the Shiawassee County Fair, is expected to announce a decision on the August event by June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.