OWOSSO — Mark Latunski, the Morrice man accused of killing Kevin Bacon in December 2019, was returned to Memorial Healthcare for the second time in two days — this time for a “follow-up visit” — according to a press release from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
“At approximately 11:30 a.m. inmate Latunski was transported to Owosso Memorial Healthcare for a follow-up visit,” the release states. “Mr. Latunski was medically cleared and returned to the Shiawassee County Jail at 4 p.m.”
Latunski first was taken to Memorial shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday after being found unresponsive in his cell by deputies, who used smelling salts to revive him. He was under observation for several hours, and returned to the jail about 8 p.m.
Both Sheriff Brian BeGole and Public Defender Doug Corwin have denied Latunski is staging a hunger strike or refusing to eat, calling any such assertions “false.”
Corwin added he “concluded that the Sheriff Office’s actions in the matter were appropriate and carried out in a timely fashion.”
He added Latunski is under video surveillance at all times at the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.