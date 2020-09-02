Chesaning woman charged with embezzlement

CORUNNA — A Chesaning woman was charged Wednesday with embezzling more than $100,000 from her Owosso-based employer.
Heather Lynn Atkinson, 39, was arraigned in 66th District Court on the single felony count before Judge Terrance Dignan; she pleaded not guilty. Dignan set bond at $5,000. Atkinson apparently posted bond Tuesday afternoon/evening, and is no longer listed as an inmate at the jail.
According to court records, the alleged embezzlement began in 2016.
“It’s a bit confusing,” Atkinson said when Dignan asked if she was employed. “The previous owner, what these charges are, sold the company. Same company, different owners.”
Atkinson’s personal Facebook page lists her employer as CSH Electric Motor Supply, of Owosso. The current owner declined to comment.
In Michigan, embezzlement over $100,000 is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $50,000, or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
Atkinson’s next scheduled court appearances are set for 9 a.m. Sept. 9 for a probable cause conference, and a preliminary examination at 2 p.m. Sept. 15.
