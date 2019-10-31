CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s specialty treatment courts have been awarded more than $200,000 in federal and state grant money for the administration of the programs for fiscal year 2020, according to a press release from 35th Circuit Court Administrator Krissi Lab.
The Adult Drug and Sobriety Court received $92,000 in funding. The program, which began in April 2016, currently has 15 participants, all of whom are employed. Since starting, 12 participants have successfully graduated and all 12 were working at the time of their graduation, according to the press release.
The Swift and Sure Probation program received $60,000 from the state for 2020. Since July 2017, Swift and Sure has provided “high-intensity probation supervision” for 12 probationers. Seven individuals have completed their probationary terms in the program.
Shiawassee County’s Mental Health Court, which began June 3, received $48,500 in grant funding from the state. The program has seven current enrollees.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, who oversees all three programs in Shiawassee County, points to the Michigan Supreme Court’s annual report on these types of courts, which show the programs reduce unemployment and recidivism rates.
“You have to be a resident of Shiawassee County to participate in these programs,” Stewart said in the press release. “We’ve received almost $620,000 in grant funding for these programs, and this is money that directly benefits our citizens and our community.”
According to the press release, “Drug courts and mental health courts are nontraditional programs focusing on nonviolent offenders whose social and medical problems contributed to recurring involvement with the criminal justice system. Swift and Sure probation is not treatment-based, but focused on improving probationer success with short and immediate jail sanctions for probation violations.”
