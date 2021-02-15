CORUNNA — A Corunna man was sentenced to one year in the Shiawassee County Jail Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for felony domestic violence.
Gary Moore, 71, was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with one day served toward his sentence.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner noted Moore’s long criminal history before sentencing, which dates to the 1980s and includes 26 prior misdemeanor and three felony convictions for criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence, drunken driving, assault and numerous other crimes.
“This is a defendant that’s very familiar with the criminal justice system,” Koerner said. “He’s 71 years old and has made no attempt to get any type of mental health help… He put this victim in fear. This isn’t his first assaultive behavior. It started back in 1989 and continued on.”
Defense attorney Patrick Allen noted Moore was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and took issue with what he claimed were incorrect statements in the pre-sentence investigation report. He asked for a sentence that would allow Moore mental health treatment.
“I wish a lot of things were different in this case,” Allen said. “I’m not excusing my client’s conduct… I tried to give the court some context on what this was all about. My client will be the first one to tell you he has a jacket a mile long. He can’t do any type of activity where he’s not flirting with prison. He understands that… He’s tired. He’s trying to figure out what lands at the end of this. He needs help, without a doubt… He wants to be at peace and live out his days.”
Moore apologized in a statement before receiving his sentence, and said he’s trying to live the rest of his life without making any mistakes.
“I made a mistake and I apologize to (the victim) and to my family for putting everybody through this. I do need help. I’m tired. I’m old and I’ve been trying to make amends with my life and work and be as good as I can,” Moore said. “I pledge to be productive in life. I’m just trying to settle down where I can have some peace in my life before I die… I’m a hard worker and that’s all I’ve ever known.”
Moore was charged in December 2020 with the felony (third offense) domestic violence count following an incident with a woman that was living with him. He was arraigned in 66th District Court Dec. 18, 2020, before Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty at that time.
Court records indicate he posted a $5,000 cash surety bond Dec. 21, 2020, and had been free before sentencing. He pleaded guilty Jan. 6, and was then bound over to circuit court for sentencing.
