Corunna council grants payment break to veterans facility

CORUNNA — A new veterans housing community in Corunna is receiving a financial break, courtesy of the city council, after months of challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Council members Monday unanimously voted to delay Fiddler’s Green’s land contract payments and interest at 729 S. Norton St. — the former Pleasant View site — for 12 months, allowing the nonprofit to focus on completing its renovations to the 63,177-square-foot facility.
The nonprofit initially planned to welcome its first group of veterans to the site in April, but the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent financial hardships have delayed the grand opening by more than four months, according to Director of Operations Eric Motz. Close to 20 veterans are slated to move in on Wednesday, he said.
“This (financial break) means everything because COVID set us back so much,” Motz said via phone Tuesday. “This gives us the opportunity to exhale to where we can turn around and open these doors and get these veterans in here. It’s huge.”
Fiddler’s Green entered into a $500,000 purchase agreement with the city of Corunna for the former medical care facility in December 2019, and began renovating the space after closing on the property in late January.
In order to finance the upgrades in Corunna, Fiddler’s Green has relied heavily on the influx of tenants at its Bad Axe facility, which amid the pandemic, briefly came to a standstill, according to Motz.
Additionally, given that the organization has only recently been certified as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, grant funding has been hard to come by, Motz said, adding he’s had to finance the remaining upgrades under the first phase of the project out of his own pocket.
Faced with mounting financial pressure, Fiddler’s Green officials in August submitted a request to the Corunna City Council asking the city to forgive the nonprofit’s land contract payments — approximately $2,600 per month — for a six-month period so that the organization could focus on getting the facility ready to welcome its first group of veterans.
Following advice from the city’s attorney Richard Burlingame, council members opted not to forgive six months worth of payments, but instead to delay payments and interest for a 12-month period, effectively pushing the 10-year land contract timeline back by one year.
“We’re going to pretend the next 12 months don’t exist, but we’re going to load it on the end, which is still a good deal,” City Manager Joe Sawyer said. “We’re still getting the full asset, the interest and principal that we banked on, we’re getting. At the same time, are we giving them something? Yes we are.”
Sawyer said the delaying of payments will not hinder the city financially, as the funds are designed to go into the city’s Municipal Building Fund, which is used primarily as a savings fund for more long-term projects.
“It’s not like we have to lay anybody off or cut our budget somewhere else,” Sawyer said. “That’s money that future councils and staff can use.”
Fiddler’s Green will host at open house at its new facility from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
