CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Citizen Emergency Response Team (CERT) is currently seeking new members.
CERT members are trained in first aid, triage, CPR, search and rescue along with many other volunteer services and skills to help fire, EMS and law enforcement.
Interested persons can email cert@shiawassee.net for further information or to complete an application.
