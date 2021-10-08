Prison inmate sentenced in CSC case

CORUNNA — A Morrice man, who is already serving a prison sentence for methamphetamine possession, was sentenced in a separate sexual assault case Thursday, but already has served enough time that he will almost immediately be eligible for parole.
Derick Edington, 39, was sentenced by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to a minimum of 29 months in prison for felony assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct. Edington was credited with 864 days served — nearly 21/2 years — while awaiting trial. Edington will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Edington is currently serving a one year, 11 month prison sentence for possession of meth, and was eligible for parole in April, according to Michigan Department of Corrections online records.
At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Stewart noted that his hands were tied on sentencing due to a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense.
“The victim and her family just want to move on with their lives,” Stewart said, and told Edington he received a lenient sentence for the December 2018 sexual assault.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said the only reason his office agreed to the plea arrangement was that the victim and her family didn’t want to relive the experience at trial.
“He assaulted a young child victim,” Koerner said. “He provided meth to her, then he assaulted her… The victim wants this to go away. We made this agreement in extensive consultation with the victim. We took that victim’s wishes into consideration. But she was impacted by that and one factor is that (Edington) will be required to register on the sex offender registry.”
Defense attorney Jeanne Reed said Edington had a rough upbringing as an “abused and neglected” child, and Edington referred to himself as a “throw away child.”
“If Mr. Edington had been raised from birth in a loving and supportive home that he found as an adolescent if the trajectory of his life would have been different,” Reed suggested.
Edington chose not to speak or make any statement before receiving his sentence.
In a police report of the CSC incident, Owosso police opened an investigation after receiving information from the victim’s parents. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexually-related crimes.
The victim told police that Edington had come to the house to stop the victim “from having a party” while her parents were out of town, and that he supplied her with meth, before assaulting her.
Edington was charged in September 2019.
Edington pleaded guilty in August to the sexual assault charge. In return prosecutors dismissed two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, delivery of meth to a minor, and an attempted escape while awaiting trial for a felony count, along with a habitual offender enhancement.
Edington has prior felony convictions for false report of a felony in 2001, and assault with a dangerous weapon in 1999. He also has numerous prior misdemeanor convictions in Shiawassee County that date to at least 2006, including drunken driving, disturbing the peace and others.
