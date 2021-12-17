The Argus-Press
DETROIT — Caledonia Township resident Marta Lois says she’s “retiring” from taking part in the American Lung Association stair climb at the Renaissance Center after raising more than $10,000 over nine years.
Lois noted that the 2021 event took place this past May at Comerica Park so that it could be outdoors (because of COVID-19). Lois climbed 1,077 steps — a half mile vertical over 45 flights — in the lower stadium bowl.
Lois won her age group — 70 and older — at age 80, finishing in 16 minutes, 48 seconds. Lois raised $1,400 this past spring for the ALA.
There were about 1,000 participants, including a firefighters division in which they competed in full turnout gear.
Lois said she has taken part in the event over the years to honor her father and brother, who both died from lung cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.