Man who broke into apartment, fondled woman sent to prison

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced Friday to prison for entering a woman’s residence in June 2019 while he was intoxicated, crawling into her bed and touching her.
James Rann, 42, was sentenced to one year, nine months to 7 1/2 years in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart on one count of third-degree home invasion (habitual offender-second offense) and a count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (habitual offender-second offense).
“Let me tell you something,” Stewart told Rann before imposing sentence, noting a sentencing agreement between Rann’s attorney and the prosecutor’s office. “Without the agreement your attorney made with me, (the sentence) would be through the roof.”
In addition to prison, Rann was ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 74 days served. He will be required to register as a sex offender.
Rann was charged with first-degree home invasion and second-degree CSC. He was arrested July 11. He was arraigned the following day and pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate Rann posted a $25,000 bond July 15. Bond was eventually revoked, but records do not state the reason or date.
After Rann’s arrest, a Facebook group claimed he couldn’t have committed the assault because he was seen at Owosso Speedway the evening of the offense. Page posts claimed police had arrested the wrong individual.
However, police obtained video footage of Rann entering the victim’s apartment complex and he admitted at his plea hearing to the assault.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan quoted the victim during her remarks saying the crime was “the scariest thing that’s ever happened” to her. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault. The victim attended the sentencing hearing, but did not address the court.
“Somebody comes in and does this to you,” Finnegan added. “This woman had to have police escorts to her apartment. Her name and address were plastered on social media. She not only suffered from this incident, but has continued to suffer because of what this man did.”
Defense attorney Barry Wolf said his client’s issues were related to alcohol, and asked the court for a term within sentencing guidelines.
“There’s no excusing the conduct or minimizing the conduct,” Wolf said. “The conduct stands for what happened. He was in a depressive state and self-medicating. This conduct was way out of character.”
Rann apologized to the victim in a short statement.
“I was drinking that night. It was my fault. I do not remember it, but I have to take responsibility for it and should not have been drinking. Had I been sober-minded, we wouldn’t be here,” he said.
Stewart admonished Rann for having his children write letters on his behalf.
“The first problem I have is that you had your children write letters to the court,” Stewart said. “You’re using your children as shields. Shame on you for bringing your children into this matter.
“I wonder, and this is of a rhetorical nature, did you tell your children you went into a lady’s house, and got in bed with her, and put your hands on her? I wonder if you told them that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.