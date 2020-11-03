CORUNNA — Three men that were arrested as part of an undercover child sex sting operation Oct. 15 conducted by police and TV personality Chris Hansen were arraigned Wednesday on felony charges in 66th District Court.
Thomas Bates, 45, of Corunna; Shawn O’Brien, 18, of Westphalia; and Michael Lott, 32, of Elsie, all were arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson and pleaded not guilty.
Each of the three men is charged with one count of child sexually abusive commercial activity, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
The next scheduled court cases in district court for all three men are at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday for probable cause conferences, and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 for preliminary examinations.
According to court records, Bates, O’Brien and Lott have retained private attorneys.
The operation conducted Oct. 15 was a collaboration between the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, and numerous local police departments.
The three men were arrested after chatting with an underage decoy (actually undercover police officers) and attempting to meet for sex. Sheriff Brian BeGole said undercover officers spoke with 170 people online during the operation. A fourth man fled the scene before being arrested, but officials are aware of his identity and expect to apprehend him soon.
“This was an amazing operation,” Shiawassee County Scott Koerner said at a press conference announcing the sting, and praised other officials for the successful operation. “We want to send a strong message. These predators are not welcome in our community. We will not tolerate their presence. They will be caught. They will be brought to justice.”
Hansen said during a short statement that he was surprised to learn one of the suspects was a state prison corrections officer at the Carson City facility, and thanked Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson for the work his GHOST team has performed.
In Michigan, child sexually abusive commercial activity is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine. Accosting a child for immoral purposes carries a possible four-year prison term and/or a $4,000 fine.
Using a computer to commit a crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
All three defendants appear to have been given $20,000 personal recognizance bonds.
I am glad that someone posted honestly that it wasn't our sheriff that lead this op, but GHOST out of Flint LOL
