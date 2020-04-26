CORUNNA — The Corunna dam and river restoration project will resume in early May, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
Sawyer said contractors from M.J. VanDamme Inc. will return to put the finishing touches on reconstructing the riverbank, including installing a J-hook, a structure just before the bend in the river that will help direct water.
Contractors were last at the site in late January; rising water levels at the time forced crews to postpone the remaining river work until spring.
Work was expected to resume in April, according to Sawyer, but water levels have remained higher than anticipated.
On Monday, Corunna City Council member Helen Granger asked where the project stood with respect to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” order.
“Our take is that because of environmental factors and the predetermination (from the state) that dams are essential operations, that the contractors are free to work,” Sawyer said. “They were hoping to get down here this last week, but the water levels are still a little bit higher than what they need them to be in order to do the bank restoration.”
Work on the $1.2-million dam removal and river restoration project began in mid-August 2019, when heavy equipment operators removed a section of the dam to allow the river current to flow unimpeded.
Upon completion of the river restoration work, crews will move on to constructing the recreational elements of the project, including a carry-down watercraft launch, fishing pier, boardwalk, viewing platform and what will be the first handicap-accessible canoe/kayak launch in Shiawassee County.
Currently, a $100,000 funding gap exists with financing for the project, Sawyer said, though there are indications that the city will be able to cut some costs associated with soil and sedimentation.
“We want to make sure that we don’t cheat ourselves on the finished product,” Sawyer said. “When it comes to the parking lots and the fishing pier and the sidewalk and the railing work and the landscaping, even if we are successful in saving some money on the actual removal, there may be additional expenses on the other side of it to give the public what we want to give them.”
Sawyer said he’s unsure how much of the recreational work will be able to be completed under Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.
Crews initially estimated the project would be complete by the end of June, though Sawyer indicated Monday that work will likely go beyond that original timeline.
