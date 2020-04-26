CORUNNA — The Corunna Educational Foundation is still holding its annual raffle drawing, and will livestream the event at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
In light of the coronavirus situation, the Foundation decided to cancel its annual dinner, which was set for Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
The drawing will still take place on the original date, and will be instead be livestreamed on the Corunna Public Schools athletic Facebook page — Facebook.com/Corunna-High-School-Athletic.
Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal, Athletic Director Jason Beldyga, and Corunna Education Foundation President Mike Moore making the selections from inside the hall.
A maximum of 300 tickets will be sold for the raffle, and eight tickets will be chosen to win $100, in addition to having individual winners of $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, and $1,500.
A few tickets are still available for purchase until Monday — at $60 apiece — to help support Corunna Public Schools students
Contact Fattal at jfattal@corunna.k12.mi.us for more information.
