CORUNNA —The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners met Thursday for its annual organizational meeting, choosing a chairman and making committee assignments.
Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, was reelected to another term as chairman. Once selected, he chose to keep the committees the same as last year, with one exception at the sub-committee level.
“I think at this time we will remain the same besides the solid waste committee. The Health Department is going to be taking it over from Community Development, so we will be looking into having some meetings on that early in the year,” Root said.
Root added himself to the Solid Waste Committee and removed Commissioner Bryan Marks, R-District 4, because Marks may not be able to attend some meetings.
Marks also appointed Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, to serve on the Mental Health Authority Board Sub-Committee and Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, to serve on the Road Commission Sub-Committee.
The chairman of the Committee of the Whole will continue to be Marks in 2020 and the vice chairman will be Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3.
The chairman of the Economic and Physical Development Committee will be Plowman, vice chairman will be Holzhausen and the third member will be Dan McMaster, R-District 2.
The Finance and Administration Committee will be chaired by Plowman, vice chairman will be Marks and the third member will be Garber.
The Public Safety and Courts Committee will be chaired by McMaster, the vice chairman will be Plowman and the third member will be Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1.
The Health and Human Services Committee will be chaired by Garber, Marks will be the vice chairman and Holzhausen will be the third member.
