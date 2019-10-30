CORUNNA — Owosso resident Nichole Ruggiero has filed suit in 35th Circuit Court claiming the committee that selected a new county treasurer violated Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.
The suit, filed in circuit court Tuesday by Philip Ellison, an attorney for Outside Legal Counsel PLC, names Ruggiero as plaintiff. County Clerk Caroline Wilson, Prosecutor Deana Finnegan and Probate Court Judge Thomas Dignan were named as defendants. The Shiawassee County officials were responsible for deliberations to choose a new treasurer to replace Thomas Dwyer, who stepped down from the post in August.
Ruggiero said she filed the suit to hold public officials accountable, and to ensure any county business is completely transparent with constituents.
“I have the utmost respect for Judge Dignan and Caroline Wilson,” Ruggiero said. “I hope they don’t take this personally. But it’s about the principle. This is no different than a regular person being pulled over by a police officer for speeding. It’s to prevent this type of situation from happening again, and make sure officials are following sunshine laws and being accoutable to their citizens.”
The committee conducted several meetings to select a new treasurer in public. However, it interviewed candidates and deliberated in closed session, and then conducted a secret ballot to name his successor, Julie Sorenson. State law forbids each of those actions.
The committee returned for another session after The Argus-Press filed a Freedom of Information Act request for interview transcripts and votes. The committee then discussed the candidates in public and conducted a new vote to again name Sorenson, 2-1.
In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, Ruggiero states that during a meeting Sept. 18 as part of the selection process, the committee went into closed session to conduct individual interviews with five candidates, including Kevin Kingsbury, Larry Julian, Mindy Brisbane, Cindy Garber and Sorenson.
Dignan previously said committee members were unsure of procedures to follow.
“This is set up by the Constitution, not the Legislature, so there’s no statutory specific format that we have to follow. So all of us are, I would say, we are feeling our way through this,” Dignan said at an Aug. 29 meeting.
Dignan later said the committee had been given conflicting legal advice whether the committee was subject to the Open Meetings Act, but erred on the side of caution, making the meetings open to the public.
Following the appointment of Sorenson, Garber, who is a Shiawassee County commissioner, criticized the process, telling The Argus-Press Sept. 19 that “the decision to appoint the deputy (Sorenson) had already been made. Going through the process was a waste of time and unfair to those that applied.”
“By all defendants conducting the interviews of applicants for the appointment of Shiawassee County Treasurer in closed session,” Ruggiero’s suit claims, “all defendants intentionally violated MCL 15.263(3) and acted directly contrary; thereby, each defendant violated the Open Meetings Act.”
Ruggiero is seeking three remedies, according to the suit, including “invalidation of the appointment of Julie Sorenson as county treasurer … and an order directing (the) commission to re-undertake the appointment process once again, injunctive relief to compel compliance or to enjoin further noncompliance against future violations of the Open Meetings Act, plus an award of actual attorney fees and costs, and an award of damages of not more than $500 total, plus court costs.”
When reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Wilson declined to comment on the lawsuit. Dignan was unavailable for comment, and a voicemail message seeking comment from Finnegan was not returned before press time.
The county has not filed a response. No hearing dates have yet been set in the case.
Dwyer was elected treasurer in 1996 and had been serving his sixth four-year term. Prior to him stepping down, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners had been considering censuring Dwyer, who had not shown up to work regularly, and even considered asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to have him removed from his post, which is up for election in November 2020.
