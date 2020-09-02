CORUNNA — An Ovid man who burned down the Owosso Michigan State Police post in April 2002 — and served 14 years in prison for the act — was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and two counts of arson, and now faces up to life in prison.
Donald Lee Kissner, 39, was arraigned on the new charges (arson, preparation to burn property, and assault with intent to murder, as well as a habitual offender-fourth notice status) Tuesday afternoon in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. Dignan set bond at $25,000.
Following the video arraignment Tuesday afternoon, Kissner became upset and caused a disturbance at the jail, which required corrections deputies to request a delay for several minutes before another scheduled arraignment. The disturbance was not visible in the video feed, but several loud bangs were audible.
Dignan scheduled a probable cause conference for 9 a.m. Sept. 9, and a preliminary exam for 2 p.m. Sept. 15.
The alleged victim said she was in Durand about 1 1/2 weeks ago, where she was doing laundry at a relative’s residence when Kissner assaulted her. The Argus-Press is not identifying the alleged victim.
“He comes running out naked (and) screaming, saying, ‘Someone call 911.’ Well, then he grabs lighter fluid, dousing himself in it and I get scared,” the victim said via Facebook message. “So I run to my car, he chases me saying, ‘B——, you came here, you’re in the middle of this now and you’re gonna die.’ He sprays lighter fluid on me and my car, saying, ‘I’m gonna blow you up.’ I took off fast in my car.”
Kissner was convicted of arson in 2004 for burning down the Owosso MSP post in April 2002. The post was located in the Flynn Building, at the intersection of M-52 and Bennington Road, south of Owosso, and housed several other businesses. Within days of the blaze, police said it was “suspicious,” before ruling it an arson.
Kissner was charged more than a year later. He was convicted and sentenced by then-35th Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco in September 2004 to the maximum term — 12 to 20 years in prison — and was ordered to pay $335,940.86 in restitution.
At Kissner’s sentencing, then-Shiawassee County Prosecutor Randy Colbry called the arson “an act of terrorism.”
Kissner appealed the sentence, which was reduced to a minimum of 11 years. He was eventually granted parole in 2018.
Circuit court records indicate Kissner still owes more than $340,000 in restitution.
At the time of the arson conviction in 2004, Kissner was already serving a prison sentence for unrelated charges of breaking and entering, and unlawful use of an automobile.
Kissner has numerous other felony convictions dating back to 2000, including breaking and entering, tampering with evidence, and attempted obstruction of justice.
The evidence tampering and obstruction of justice charges were the result of Kissner attempting to destroy evidence in the breaking and entering case by burning down the Owosso MSP post in 2002.
In addition, Michigan Department of Corrections online records indicate Kissner is still on parole.
A conviction as a habitual offender (fourth notice) requires a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years.
