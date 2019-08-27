Adult care home owner avoids jail

CORUNNA — The Owosso woman charged in May by the state Attorney General’s Office with 10 counts of vulnerable adult abuse avoided any jail time and was sentenced Friday to six months probation in 66th District Court.
Diane Lott, 58, was sentenced by Judge Terrance Dignan to six months of probation and ordered to pay fines and costs. She will also have to pay $412 in restitution and perform 24 hours of community service.
Lott was charged with 10 counts of misdemeanor fourth degree vulnerable adult abuse following an investigation by the Michigan AG’s Elder Abuse Task Force, which referred the charges to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Lott had been running an adult foster care home in the 200 block of West Oliver Street in Owosso. Investigators said none of Lott’s employees were CPR or first aid certified. Additionally, the facility’s medication provider certificate was also expired.
Following the investigation, all residents were immediately moved to another location.
Lott also admitted to Owosso police she had been using meth and had not been sleeping for several days. She was not charged with any drug offenses because she did not have any drugs in her possession at the time of her arrest on the abuse charges.
Lott was arraigned in district court May 15 before Dignan; she pleaded not guilty and was given a personal recognizance bond. She has been free while awaiting disposition of the charges.
At a plea hearing July 17, Lott agreed to plead guilty to five of the 10 misdemeanor counts she was facing.
Each count of vulnerable elder abuse is punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a $10,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.