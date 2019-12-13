CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday approved a change to the pay structure for non-unionized county employees.
The move, officials say, will ensure that two county employees doing similar jobs will be paid the same.
Every year a county employee moves up another step in the wage system on the anniversary of their date of hire. With the increased step comes an increase in pay.
The plan replaces the nine-step wage system for non-unionized employees with a six-step system similar to that used for unionized employees.
“It used to be you were maxed out and you are never moving up. Now people are back to getting something every year,” Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said.
Wednesday the Committee of the Whole advanced the plan 5-2 with Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, and Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, voting against the resolution.
Marks expressed concern that the move would disincentivize workers from unionizing and would hurt unions’ collective bargaining power, something he echoed Thursday before voting no.
McMaster said Wednesday before he was a yes vote he would need to know how many employees the move would affect. The county coordinator Mike Herendeen revealed the county has about 200 employees and this would affect roughly 50.
McMaster was also a no vote Thursday.
In 2018 the county’s employees received their first raise in about 10 years outside of regularly scheduled step increases.
