DURAND — Four city leaders talked about what’s going on in their communities during Tuesday’s Topics@Twelve lunch and program, hosted by the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce inside a holiday-decorated Durand Union Station.
The removal of the Corunna dam and trash-hauling in Owosso were among the subjects addressed by Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer, Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika, Durand Mayor Deborah Doyle and Laingsburg Business and Community Association President Gail Geasler.
Osika said 99 percent of the residents who reached out to her during the city’s recent controversial consideration of moving to a single trash-hauler were opposed to the idea. She said she listens to and represents the views of her constituents, and will support their position.
“It wasn’t the right time to go for it — maybe we can do it in a few years,” Osika told the 40 or so people gathered in the depot’s upstairs ballroom.
She noted the four medical marijuana provisioning centers that are in the process of setting up business in Owosso, praising the efforts of the city planning commission. She also discussed the current moratorium on recreational marijuana and Glow Owosso events set for Friday.
Osika said she came to Topics@Twelve in City Manager Nathan Henne’s place because he had a scheduling conflict.
“Owosso is doing great, downtown Owosso is doing good, and Nathan Henne is doing a great job as city manager,” she said.
Sawyer said the Corunna dam is close to being removed, even if some residents believe it’s already gone. He said broken up pieces of the dam still have to be hauled out of the Shiawassee River. The material should be gone by the end of the year, he said.
“We’re this close, this time,” Sawyer said, pinching two fingers together.
Channel and river work will take about two months, he said, and includes reconstructing the river bank and moving the river about 20 feet.
Building such recreational elements in the area of the dam as a new connecting sidewalk, pier and repaved parking lots should begin this spring.
“It’s going to be really cool,” he said. “In the end, this will be over a $1.5-million project, most of it grant money.”
Sawyer said Corunna has committed to adding a second story to the half-block of one-story buildings in the city center across from the courthouse. He said the city is making permanent infrastructure improvements to those buildings, costing $150,000, in order to encourage future private developers to add upper stories.
After her presentation, Doyle was asked by an audience member about the so-called Project Tim, a steel mill proposed for Vernon Township that hasn’t appeared to move forward for a few years.
“I’m happy to say it’s not dead in the water,” the mayor said. “They’re still working on it.”
She said the steel company is putting together a display for a public information session she hopes will take place soon.
“I’ll be shouting from the rooftops if we get to announce it,” Doyle said.
During her talk, Doyle touted the 18 streets Durand has repaved or reconstructed, bringing the city’s total of resurfaced roads to 65 percent. She said most of the remaining targeted roads will be improved next year.
She said the city has received a $1.7-million grant to perform storm and sanitary sewer work, and make improvements in the wastewater plant. On economic development, Doyle noted the opening of Taco Bell and the imminent opening of O’Reilly Auto Parts, both on Lansing Road.
She said residents at a community forum have advised city officials to clean up the old Simplicity factory site, and market it to developers.
She noted that, according to the Michigan Municipal League’s recent report, Durand has lost $23.33 million in tax revenues since 2010.
“So, I think for a small community of less than 4,000 people, it’s pretty phenomenal what we’ve been able to do,” Doyle said.
Geasler discussed some of the community events that take place in the city of Laingsburg, including an annual pancake breakfast that has served about 2,000 people over three hours for the past 55 years.
Among other local attractions are two car shows that run on the same day and Laingsburg’s music in the park.
“We’re trying to get a grant to build an amphitheater,” Geasler said. “We have a great lineup for our music in the park, and eventually we’ll have a great place to present it.”
The upcoming Winterfest, she said, will feature a light parade, hayrides, Santa and more. Last year, organizers oversaw the decoration of several donated 6-foot-tall pine trees, which after Winterfest were distributed to families in need.
This year, a poker run with clues leading to multiple local businesses will join the roster.
“It’s always the volunteers we need to get,” Geasler said, “but we’re making progress.”
Bart Harris, owner of State Farm Insurance in Durand and member of the Durand Rotary Club, served as the Topic@Twelve emcee.
The presenting sponsor was AHP CPAs and Advisors, and O’Dea Wealth Management/Raymond James sponsored the lunch.
