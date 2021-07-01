By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — Judge Matthew Stewart Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for the arrest of TV/internet personality Chris Hansen for civil contempt because he failed to respond to a subpoena demanding he turn over unedited film footage from a November 2020 undercover child sex sting to the attorney of one of the men charged.
“Mr. Hansen was given notice of what was to happen today and he’s not here,” Stewart said. “He’s not in the courtroom, he’s not in a Zoom waiting room, nor is he in the rotunda of the historic courthouse. We really can’t conduct any business on this matter until we can talk to Mr. Hansen. In light of that fact, the court will issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Christopher Edward Hansen.”
Stewart set bond on the warrant at $100,000 cash/surety.
Several men were charged following an undercover sting operation conducted by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and the Genesee County Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), and numerous other local police agencies. In the operation, police officers posed as underage girls who posted online ads for sex. When men showed up to meet the girls, they were instead met by undercover police and Hansen, who formerly hosted “To Catch a Predator” on NBC. He now hosts an internet show focusing on similar situations.
Attorney William McCririe, who represents Michael Lott, is seeking the unedited video footage to aid his client’s defense.
“We couldn’t get Mr. Hansen to respond,” McCririe said Wednesday. “I spent a lot of money on a process server. We posted the subpoena on his door and took a picture. Hansen, then through an attorney in New York City, partially complied with the subpoena and gave us one small video that was already posted on YouTube.”
McCririe stated after Wednesday’s hearing that the unedited video could potentially contain “Brady,” or exculpatory, material.
McCririe filed a civil lawsuit seeking the unedited video that was recorded during the sting. According to circuit court records, that case was transferred to Oakland County, where Hansen is a resident, due to jurisdictional issues.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said his office also is interested in obtaining the unedited footage.
Hansen could not be reached for comment following the ruling.
In addition to Lott, 32, of Elsie, Thomas Bates, 45, of Corunna, and Shawn O’Brien, 18, of Westphalia, each were charged with one count of child sexually abusive commercial activity, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, all felony charges.
Their cases were bound over in February to circuit court and are currently pending. None of the three men have any prior criminal record in Shiawassee County.
At the time of his arrest, Lott was an employee with the Michigan Department of Corrections Carson City facility. It is unknown whether he still works at the prison.
In Michigan, child sexually abusive commercial activity is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine. Accosting a child for immoral purposes carries a possible four-year prison term and/or a $4,000 fine.
Using a computer to commit a crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
