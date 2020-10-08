SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Several city council and mayor seats are up for grabs Nov. 3 in the cities of Perry, Corunna and Laingsburg.
What follows are biographical details on the council and mayoral candidates who responded to The Argus-Press’ requests for information. All of the races are nonpartisan.
Previously, The Argus-Press highlighted contested city council races in the cities of Owosso and Durand.
Corunna City Council
Ward 1
One open seat, 4-year term
Incumbent Patrick Belmer, 47, is running unopposed. He was appointed to the city council last fall. Previously, he served on the Caledonia Township Planning Commission for about three years. He has worked in the automotive retail business for almost 23 years and currently is a manager at Young Chevrolet Cadillac. Belmer holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Central Michigan University.
Ward 2
One open seat, 4-year term
Incumbent John Sarrazin, 27, is running unopposed for the council seat. He is a firefighter for the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department. He works at SLH Metals as a CAD design manager. He holds a high school diploma with some college experience.
Ward 3
One open seat, 4-year term
Adam Spannagel and Michael White are vying for one open council seat.
White, 52, has served on Corunna’s city council, downtown development authority, fire board and the James Miner River Trail board. He attended Owosso High School and owns Mid Michigan Monument in Owosso.
Spannagel, 30, has served on the Corunna City Council since last December. He has worked as a certified sign language interpreter in various settings for five years. Previously, he did accounting work. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University, an associate’s degree in sign language interpreting and is working on a master’s degree in sign language interpreting.
Corunna Mayor
2-year term
Chuck Kerridge is running unopposed for mayor, the office he has held for 13 years. “I have enjoyed working with the people and city staff,” he said. “I’m looking for great things to come in the next two years.”
Perry City Council
Three open seats, 4-year terms
Larry Lambert, Bob Porter and Terry Wood are running unopposed for three council seats.
Lambert, a Perry resident for over 20 years, was appointed to the Perry Planning Commission in January. A GM retiree, he operated a handyman business for several years. “Now that I’ve retired twice, I’d like to use my careers’ experiences and talents to help ensure that the voice of the residents of Perry are heard in city government,” he said.
Wood is an incumbent on the council. No information about Porter was provided.
One open seat,
partial term ending Dec. 1, 2022
Mindy Galbavi, 65, is running unopposed for the council seat. Galbavi was appointed to the council 11/2 years ago. She graduated from Perry High School and works at a veterinary clinic.
Perry Mayor
2-year term
Sue Hammond, 69, born and raised in Perry, is running unopposed for mayor. While living in Perry Township years ago, she served on the township board as a trustee for four years and on the township downtown development authority for 20 years. She also started a now-closed recycling program with the city of Perry, Perry Township and village of Morrice.
Hammond, formerly a real estate agent and medical professional, said she supports keeping Perry’s commitment to take care of the Calkins-MacQueen House, and wants to install more crosswalks on Main Street and help small businesses coping with the impact of COVID-19.
“Perry is my home, and I want to take care of it,” Hammond said. “This city is nothing without its people, and I want to take care of their interests.”
Incumbent James Huguelet, Perry’s mayor since 2013, declined to seek reelection.
Laingsburg City Council
Three open seats, 4-year terms
Laingsburg City Council incumbents Mayor Pro Tem Brian Fredline, Gail Geasler and Marcie Nickols are running for reelection against challengers Rebekah Kay Allen and Dena Judd. None of the candidates responded to The Argus-Press’ request for information.
Laingsburg Mayor
2-year term
Longtime Laingsburg Mayor Micheal Culpepper is running unopposed for mayor.
