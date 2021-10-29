The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — The annual countywide Veterans Day parade is slated for downtown Corunna this year.
A parade honoring all area veterans will step off at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Corunna VFW Post 4005, 416 S. Shiawassee St. The parade will travel north on Shiawassee to Mack Street (near the fire station), where it will disband behind city hall.
Following the parade, a memorial service will take place in front of the Shiawassee County Courthouse, 208 N. Shiawassee St. Parade participants and the public are welcome to attend
Following the ceremony at the courthouse, the public is invited to a reception at the VFW Post.
For more information about taking part in the parade, call Corunna City Hall at (989) 743-3650.
